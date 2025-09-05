Severe Roof Seepage Disrupts NCLT Operations, Justice Delivery at Standstill

The NCLT Bar Association has voiced serious concerns about the interruption of operations at three courtrooms in New Delhi's Principal bench due to severe roof seepage. These developments follow the declaration of the eighth floor as "unsafe for judicial functioning," compromising the administration of justice.

In an official notification, it was revealed that the courtrooms in Block 3 of the CGO Complex, which previously housed Courts IV, V, and VI, have been rendered unusable pending repairs. As a stopgap, court functions will occur on a limited basis from courtrooms on the sixth and seventh floors.

The Bar Association has urged the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to relocate these benches to more suitable premises, citing the critical disruption of justice proceedings. To address these urgent issues, the association plans to take further action, emphasizing the necessity for a prompt resolution or face possible disruptions in judicial operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)