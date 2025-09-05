China Intensifies Trade Strife with EU Through New Anti-Dumping Measures

The Chinese commerce ministry has intensified trade tensions with the European Union by imposing anti-dumping measures on imports like pork, brandy, dairy, and plastic from the EU. This escalates a trade conflict that began when the EU recently targeted Chinese electric vehicles with provisional tariffs.

In a significant move, China announced duties up to 62.4% on EU pork imports after preliminary investigations showed evidence of dumping affecting the domestic industry. While provisional, these measures are set to commence on September 10, impacting firms in Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands with varying duty rates depending on cooperation with the investigation.

The widened scope of anti-dumping policies includes duties of up to 34.9% on EU brandy, exceptions for certain cognac producers, and extended investigations into EU dairy imports. This complex web of measures contributes to heightened trade tensions, as both China and the EU wrestle for economic leverage.

