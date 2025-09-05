Punjab Unites for Flood Relief: Massive Aid Effort Underway

In a significant humanitarian effort, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria launched nine trucks of relief supplies to support flood-stricken communities, with deliveries spanning key districts such as Ferozepur and Amritsar.

These critical supplies include family tents, blankets, and necessary household items, coordinated by the Punjab Red Cross and NGOs, alongside 100 tonnes of animal fodder for impacted regions.

Governor Kataria emphasized the moral imperative to assist those affected, underscoring Punjab's enduring values of service and cooperation amidst its worst flooding crisis in 35 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)