Punjab Unites for Flood Relief: Massive Aid Effort Underway

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has flagged off nine trucks of relief material from the state's Red Cross Society to aid flood-affected people. The relief includes essential supplies and animal fodder, aiming to support recovery efforts in Punjab's worst flood since 1988.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:04 IST
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant humanitarian effort, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria launched nine trucks of relief supplies to support flood-stricken communities, with deliveries spanning key districts such as Ferozepur and Amritsar.

These critical supplies include family tents, blankets, and necessary household items, coordinated by the Punjab Red Cross and NGOs, alongside 100 tonnes of animal fodder for impacted regions.

Governor Kataria emphasized the moral imperative to assist those affected, underscoring Punjab's enduring values of service and cooperation amidst its worst flooding crisis in 35 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

1
Controversy Surrounds Siddaramaiah's MUDA Clean Chit

 India
2
Major Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai's U.S. Factory Plans

 Global
3
High Seas Tragedy: SEAL Mission Gone Wrong

 Global
4
Messi Contemplates Future: Will He Play in the 2026 World Cup?

 Global

