Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai's Georgia Plant

In a significant move, 475 people were detained during an immigration raid at Hyundai's electric vehicle manufacturing site in Georgia, as confirmed by a U.S. Homeland Security official. The operation signifies a strong commitment to securing jobs for local residents.

Speaking at a news conference in Savannah, Steven Schrank, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations, confirmed that no charges have been announced at this time. The raid highlights ongoing efforts to regulate employment practices within major industries operating in the United States.

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jaewoong in Seoul labeled the number of detained South Koreans as "large" but didn't provide specific details. The incident has sparked conversations around international labor and employment policies.

