Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai's Georgia Plant

475 individuals were detained during an immigration raid at Hyundai's electric vehicle plant in Georgia. Homeland Security Investigations led the operation, which highlighted a focus on jobs for local residents. South Korean official Lee Jaewoong reported a significant number of South Koreans were among those detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Savannah | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:21 IST
In a significant move, 475 people were detained during an immigration raid at Hyundai's electric vehicle manufacturing site in Georgia, as confirmed by a U.S. Homeland Security official. The operation signifies a strong commitment to securing jobs for local residents.

Speaking at a news conference in Savannah, Steven Schrank, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations, confirmed that no charges have been announced at this time. The raid highlights ongoing efforts to regulate employment practices within major industries operating in the United States.

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jaewoong in Seoul labeled the number of detained South Koreans as "large" but didn't provide specific details. The incident has sparked conversations around international labor and employment policies.

