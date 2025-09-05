Drug Supply Chain Unraveled in Thar Pedestrian Accident
A Nigerian national, Ndubusi, has been arrested for supplying drugs to a driver involved in a pedestrian accident in Chanakyapuri. Following the crash, police expanded their investigation to uncover a wider narcotics network. Additional arrests are anticipated as the probe into the supply chain continues.
Police have apprehended a Nigerian individual accused of providing narcotics to the driver involved in a fatal pedestrian accident in Chanakyapuri last month.
Arrested in East of Kailash, Ndubusi allegedly supplied drugs to Ashish Bachchas, whose crash led to a broader narcotics investigation by law enforcement.
Police unearthed cocaine, LSD, MD, ganja, and charas, leading to further examinations of the narcotics network. The case has prompted inspections of phone records and financial interactions to identify additional suspects.
