Drug Supply Chain Unraveled in Thar Pedestrian Accident

Police have apprehended a Nigerian individual accused of providing narcotics to the driver involved in a fatal pedestrian accident in Chanakyapuri last month.

Arrested in East of Kailash, Ndubusi allegedly supplied drugs to Ashish Bachchas, whose crash led to a broader narcotics investigation by law enforcement.

Police unearthed cocaine, LSD, MD, ganja, and charas, leading to further examinations of the narcotics network. The case has prompted inspections of phone records and financial interactions to identify additional suspects.