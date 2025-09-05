Left Menu

Health Scare: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalised for Exhaustion

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been hospitalised due to exhaustion and a low heart rate. Admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, his condition has been stabilised. Under medical observation, Mann was initially down with viral fever. His health affected government activities amid Punjab's flood crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:22 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Friday evening after experiencing exhaustion and a low heart rate, according to hospital officials.

Mann's condition, initially involving viral fever, stabilized following medical intervention. He remains under observation, with improvement in his pulse rate noted. The medical team is closely monitoring him.

The chief minister's illness has impacted government proceedings, including postponement of a crucial Punjab cabinet meeting initially set to address flood relief efforts after the state's death toll reached 43. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal visited Mann and took charge of visiting flood-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

