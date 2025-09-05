Left Menu

India Shares Humanitarian Flood Data with Pakistan Amid Tensions

Despite the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, India continues to share flood data with Pakistan through its high commission in Islamabad. This gesture is grounded in humanitarian considerations amid ongoing tensions following the Pahalgam attack. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's expansion remains under discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:53 IST
India Shares Humanitarian Flood Data with Pakistan Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite the ongoing suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, India has continued to share critical flood data with Pakistan through diplomatic channels as a humanitarian gesture.

The information is relayed via the Indian high commission in Islamabad, according to spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. India has been clear that its actions are intended to prevent humanitarian crises, particularly given the recent heavy rains impacting the region.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India undertook punitive measures against Pakistan, including the treaty's suspension. Meanwhile, the expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is still an unresolved topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
3
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
4
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025