India Shares Humanitarian Flood Data with Pakistan Amid Tensions
Despite the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, India continues to share flood data with Pakistan through its high commission in Islamabad. This gesture is grounded in humanitarian considerations amid ongoing tensions following the Pahalgam attack. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's expansion remains under discussion.
Despite the ongoing suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, India has continued to share critical flood data with Pakistan through diplomatic channels as a humanitarian gesture.
The information is relayed via the Indian high commission in Islamabad, according to spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. India has been clear that its actions are intended to prevent humanitarian crises, particularly given the recent heavy rains impacting the region.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India undertook punitive measures against Pakistan, including the treaty's suspension. Meanwhile, the expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is still an unresolved topic.
