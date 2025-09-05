Junior Engineer Caught in Bribery Scandal: The Price of Corruption
A junior engineer of the Haryana Urban Development Authority was arrested for accepting a bribe. The accused, Naresh Kumar, was allegedly caught after a liquor contractor complained about a demand for a bribe to prevent shop demolitions. The ACB laid a trap and arrested Kumar while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Naresh Kumar, a junior engineer of the Haryana Urban Development Authority, on allegations of bribery. Kumar, according to officials, was apprehended red-handed near Sector 12.
The arrest followed a complaint from Gopal, a local liquor contractor. Gopal, who operates six liquor contracts in the district, reported that Kumar initially demanded a Rs 6 lakh bribe to prevent the demolition of liquor shops.
Following Gopal's refusal to pay, two of his shops were demolished. As a result, the ACB set up a sting, catching Kumar while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh. An FIR has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with further investigations underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
