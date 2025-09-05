Left Menu

Rajasthan's Rapid Response: Combating the Monsoon Fury

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has launched extensive relief efforts in response to severe monsoon rains. Rescue operations, led by disaster response teams, have saved over 1,155 people. The state is addressing crop loss and infrastructure repairs with significant financial investment. Public safety measures and awareness campaigns are underway.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is spearheading an aggressive response to the ongoing monsoon crisis, which has drenched the state with rainfall 62.5% above the normal rate. Rescue operations across the rain-battered regions have been intensified, with the National and State Disaster Response Forces tirelessly working to save lives while ensuring uninterrupted essential services.

The government, acknowledging the dire situation, has established control rooms at both state and district levels operating 24/7 to coordinate rescue and relief activities. Over 1,155 individuals have been rescued so far, illustrating the severity of the conditions. With support from Indian Air Force helicopters, stranded residents are being airlifted from submerged areas to safety. The administration has also rolled out relief camps offering food, clean water, and medical aid to those affected.

Recognizing the damage to agriculture, efforts are in motion to evaluate crop loss, with compensation planned for farmers adversely impacted by the monsoon. Financial commitments amounting to Rs 180.67 crore have been directed towards repairing vital infrastructure, including schools, Anganwadi centers, and roads. Despite these efforts, the government urges citizens to heed weather advisories and remain cautious amidst ongoing heavy rains.

