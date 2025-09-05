Controversial Bail Sparks Debate on Justice System in Assam
The Assam Congress has criticized the Gauhati High Court's decision to grant bail to Gaurav Agarwal in a multi-crore GST evasion case. Alleging a deep-rooted political nexus within the BJP-led state government, the party called for a CBI probe into the bail order and the roles of key legal figures.
- Country:
- India
The Gauhati High Court's decision to bail Gaurav Agarwal, accused in a massive GST evasion scandal, has drawn sharp criticism from the Assam Congress. They argue that this reflects a systemic issue within the BJP-led government's justice system.
Opposition leaders are particularly concerned about Advocate General Devajit Saikia's involvement in representing Agarwal. Discontent stems from what is seen as a significant conflict of interest, considering the potential impact on the state's exchequer if the evasion claims hold.
As the controversy unfolds, the Congress party is demanding an immediate probe into the origins of the bail order, questioning the integrity of those involved and highlighting an alleged political nexus aimed at protecting syndicate operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
