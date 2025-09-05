Left Menu

Controversial Bail Sparks Debate on Justice System in Assam

The Assam Congress has criticized the Gauhati High Court's decision to grant bail to Gaurav Agarwal in a multi-crore GST evasion case. Alleging a deep-rooted political nexus within the BJP-led state government, the party called for a CBI probe into the bail order and the roles of key legal figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:14 IST
Controversial Bail Sparks Debate on Justice System in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati High Court's decision to bail Gaurav Agarwal, accused in a massive GST evasion scandal, has drawn sharp criticism from the Assam Congress. They argue that this reflects a systemic issue within the BJP-led government's justice system.

Opposition leaders are particularly concerned about Advocate General Devajit Saikia's involvement in representing Agarwal. Discontent stems from what is seen as a significant conflict of interest, considering the potential impact on the state's exchequer if the evasion claims hold.

As the controversy unfolds, the Congress party is demanding an immediate probe into the origins of the bail order, questioning the integrity of those involved and highlighting an alleged political nexus aimed at protecting syndicate operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
3
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
4
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025