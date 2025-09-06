Left Menu

Mystery in Pratap Nagar: Unveiling the Double Homicide Case

Two men, identified as Sudhir alias Bunty, 35, and Radhey Prajapati, 30, were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pratap Nagar, northeast Delhi. Police registered the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, while forensic teams investigate to uncover the motive.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a chilling incident in northeast Delhi's Pratap Nagar, two men were reportedly gunned down by unknown attackers on Friday evening, police confirmed.

The incident was reported at Harsh Vihar Police Station around 7.15 pm, prompting a swift response to the scene at C-Block. There, officers discovered the victims had been transported to GTB Hospital for gunshot wounds.

Sadly, Sudhir alias Bunty, aged 35, and Radhey Prajapati, 30, succumbed to their injuries during medical treatment. Police have registered a case under murder and joint liability provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Forensic teams are actively collecting evidence as multiple units work to track down the attackers, while the motive for the crime remains unclear.

