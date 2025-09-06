Left Menu

US Escalates Military Build-up Amid Tensions with Venezuela

President Trump has announced an increased US military presence in the Caribbean amid tensions with Venezuela. This follows allegations of drug trafficking linked to President Nicolas Maduro's government, which denies such claims. The US government stated they are deploying advanced F-35 fighter jets to combat narco-terrorist organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 06:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is ramping up its military presence in the Caribbean, President Donald Trump stated on Friday, amid brewing tensions with Venezuela's government. The deployment of additional stealth fighter jets underscores a pledge to curb drug trafficking into the US, despite denying claims of seeking regime change.

The move comes on the heels of a reported US military strike on a Venezuela-linked vessel, described by Trump as involved in narcotics transport. Allegations of drug cartel ties to President Nicolas Maduro's government have been flatly denied by Caracas, yet the US aims to intensify its actions against perceived threats.

A fresh contingent of fighter jets, including 10 F-35s, is being positioned at a Puerto Rican airfield to counteract designated narco-terrorist organizations in the southern Caribbean. This action aligns with Trump's firm stance following accusations against Venezuela of provocative military flights amid escalating diplomatic frictions.

