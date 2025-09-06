Left Menu

Acid Attack Shocks Kerala Village

Two minor girls in Panathadi, Kerala, suffered burn injuries after Manoj K C allegedly poured acid on them. The incident occurred during a family dispute. A police case has been filed, and a manhunt for the suspect has been launched.

In a disturbing incident in the northern Kerala district, two minor girls were burned when acid was allegedly poured on them by Manoj K C, the father of one of the girls, police reported on Saturday.

The Rajapuram police have opened a criminal case against 48-year-old Manoj K C, a resident of Karike in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka. Authorities have begun a manhunt for the suspect, who is currently at large.

The event unfolded on Friday around 10.30 am at the home of Manoj's brother-in-law in Panathadi village. Tensions between Manoj and his wife reportedly led her to leave their home and stay with her brother. Both injured girls were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, while efforts are underway to locate Manoj, involving possible coordination with Karnataka police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

