Acid Attack Shocks Kerala Village
Two minor girls in Panathadi, Kerala, suffered burn injuries after Manoj K C allegedly poured acid on them. The incident occurred during a family dispute. A police case has been filed, and a manhunt for the suspect has been launched.
In a disturbing incident in the northern Kerala district, two minor girls were burned when acid was allegedly poured on them by Manoj K C, the father of one of the girls, police reported on Saturday.
The Rajapuram police have opened a criminal case against 48-year-old Manoj K C, a resident of Karike in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka. Authorities have begun a manhunt for the suspect, who is currently at large.
The event unfolded on Friday around 10.30 am at the home of Manoj's brother-in-law in Panathadi village. Tensions between Manoj and his wife reportedly led her to leave their home and stay with her brother. Both injured girls were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, while efforts are underway to locate Manoj, involving possible coordination with Karnataka police.
