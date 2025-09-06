Auckland’s Cardiology Waitlist Shrinks by 25% as Patients Gain Faster Access to Specialist Care

Auckland’s hospitals have delivered a major improvement in cardiology services, with the number of people waiting for their first specialist assessment (FSA) dropping significantly. Health Minister Simeon Brown has confirmed that the cardiology waitlist is down by 25 per cent between November 2023 and March 2025 — a shift that marks one of the strongest turnarounds in recent years.

A Major Health Challenge Being Tackled

Heart disease remains one of New Zealand’s leading causes of death and disability. Long wait times for cardiology services have left many patients at risk, delaying vital assessments that can determine whether urgent treatment is needed.

“The reduction in waitlists is not just about numbers — it is about real lives being changed,” Mr Brown said. “It means a father with chest pain can now be seen earlier, an elderly woman with breathlessness is diagnosed faster, and families no longer face months of uncertainty for their first appointment.”

By the Numbers: Improvements Across Auckland

The cardiology FSA waitlist shrank from 3,829 people in November 2023 to 2,847 by March 2025. The most dramatic change was among patients who had been waiting more than four months. This group fell by 73 per cent — from 663 down to just 179.

Breaking the progress down by district:

Waitematā District – 47% reduction in waitlist

Auckland District – 8% reduction

Counties Manukau District – 20% reduction

This progress follows three years of mounting pressure, during which the waitlist had grown by 36 per cent.

What Changed: Clinical Teams Driving Solutions

Auckland’s hospital teams and specialists have played a central role in the improvements, using practical measures to streamline patient care. These included:

Expanding clinic capacity by adding extra sessions and improving use of existing resources.

Improving reminder and follow-up systems so patients don’t miss appointments.

Streamlining scheduling systems to reduce bottlenecks in booking FSAs.

“These changes are not about one-off fixes,” Mr Brown explained. “They show what can be achieved when we back our clinical teams, simplify referrals, and make sure hospitals have the resources to deliver smarter, faster care.”

Looking Ahead: Government Targets and Commitments

While the latest figures are encouraging, the Government has set an ambitious long-term goal: by 2030, 95 per cent of patients should be seen within four months of referral.

The Minister acknowledged that challenges remain. “Patients are still waiting too long, and there is more work to do. But the direction is positive, and it reflects our wider plan to tackle hospital waitlists across the country.”

With heart disease continuing to place a heavy burden on New Zealand families, faster access to cardiology services is a critical step in improving long-term health outcomes. For many Aucklanders, the latest data means peace of mind — and in some cases, life-saving treatment.