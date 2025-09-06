Left Menu

Inclusive Innovations: New Accessibility Standards for Everyday Products

The government proposes new accessibility standards for everyday products, ensuring barrier-free access for persons with disabilities. Covering categories like kitchenware, furniture, and grooming items, the guidelines mandate features like braille, tactile symbols, and universal design, with incentives for manufacturers to keep costs low and encourage adoption.

Updated: 06-09-2025 11:50 IST
The government has unveiled draft accessibility standards for everyday products such as kitchenware, furniture, and grooming items, aimed at ensuring barrier-free access for people with disabilities. This initiative, crafted by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, aligns with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The newly proposed standards are based on the globally recognized POUR approach, advocating that products must be Perceivable, Operable, Understandable, and Robust. The draft emphasizes equitable use, intuitive designs, minimal effort usability, and space accommodation for mobility aids across 20 product categories.

Manufacturers are encouraged to integrate advanced technologies to enhance accessibility, all while keeping costs reasonable. To promote widespread adoption, the policy suggests government incentives and penalties for non-compliance. This move seeks to foster continuous improvement and align with India's commitment to disability rights.

