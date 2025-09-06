Tragedy Strikes: Child's Death Ignites Mob Justice in West Bengal

A tragic incident unfolded in West Bengal's Nadia district where the body of a class 3 child, missing since Friday, was found in a local pond, prompting a mob to take law into their own hands.

Accusations quickly flew against a neighboring couple, identified as Utpal and Soma Biswas, whose property was vandalized by the incensed mob before the couple was subjected to fatal violence.

Authorities remain on high alert as police teams were dispatched to manage the aftermath and launch an inquiry into the deadly assault that left the community reeling.

(With inputs from agencies.)