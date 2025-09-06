Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Child's Death Ignites Mob Justice in West Bengal

In Nadia district, West Bengal, a child's body was discovered, leading to the mob lynching of a couple accused of murder. The child, missing since Friday, was found in a pond. The accused couple's property was vandalized, and they were beaten to death, sparking police intervention.

Tragedy Strikes: Child's Death Ignites Mob Justice in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in West Bengal's Nadia district where the body of a class 3 child, missing since Friday, was found in a local pond, prompting a mob to take law into their own hands.

Accusations quickly flew against a neighboring couple, identified as Utpal and Soma Biswas, whose property was vandalized by the incensed mob before the couple was subjected to fatal violence.

Authorities remain on high alert as police teams were dispatched to manage the aftermath and launch an inquiry into the deadly assault that left the community reeling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

