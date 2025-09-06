Left Menu

Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Young Life in Rural India

A leopard attack claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl named Gudiya in Kandra Wali village, Nagina Dehat. The incident occurred when she went to fetch milk on her family's farm. The leopard dragged her to a sugarcane field before her family could intervene. Authorities are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:53 IST
Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Young Life in Rural India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old girl was tragically killed in a leopard attack in Kandra Wali village, Nagina Dehat, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when Gudiya, the victim, went to fetch milk on her family farm. The leopard ambushed her and dragged her into a nearby sugarcane field.

Despite her family's cries for help, the animal fled, leaving the child lifeless at the scene. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, according to Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Precision

IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Pr...

 India
2
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global
3
Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

 India
4
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025