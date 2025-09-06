Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Young Life in Rural India

A 10-year-old girl was tragically killed in a leopard attack in Kandra Wali village, Nagina Dehat, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when Gudiya, the victim, went to fetch milk on her family farm. The leopard ambushed her and dragged her into a nearby sugarcane field.

Despite her family's cries for help, the animal fled, leaving the child lifeless at the scene. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, according to Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi.

