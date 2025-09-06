Left Menu

New Judges Appointed to Allahabad High Court: Strengthening Justice

Amitabh Kumar Rai and Rajiv Lochan Shukla have been appointed as judges of the Allahabad High Court. This comes following recommendations from the Supreme Court Collegium. Their addition raises the total number of judges in the court to 86, against a sanctioned strength of 160.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:08 IST
New Judges Appointed to Allahabad High Court: Strengthening Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the judicial landscape, two advocates, Amitabh Kumar Rai and Rajiv Lochan Shukla, have been appointed as judges of the Allahabad High Court, according to a statement from Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

This decision follows recommendations put forth by the Supreme Court Collegium during their meeting held on March 25. The new appointments aim to bolster the judicial capacity of the court.

The Allahabad High Court currently functions with 84 judges, far below its sanctioned strength of 160. The inclusion of Rai and Shukla will raise the number of sitting judges to 86, a move that seeks to enhance judicial efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global
2
Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

 India
3
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

 Global
4
Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025