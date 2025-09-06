New Judges Appointed to Allahabad High Court: Strengthening Justice

In a significant development for the judicial landscape, two advocates, Amitabh Kumar Rai and Rajiv Lochan Shukla, have been appointed as judges of the Allahabad High Court, according to a statement from Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

This decision follows recommendations put forth by the Supreme Court Collegium during their meeting held on March 25. The new appointments aim to bolster the judicial capacity of the court.

The Allahabad High Court currently functions with 84 judges, far below its sanctioned strength of 160. The inclusion of Rai and Shukla will raise the number of sitting judges to 86, a move that seeks to enhance judicial efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)