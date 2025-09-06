Left Menu

Tragic Accident: SPO Loses Life in Jammu and Kashmir

A 47-year-old special police officer, Snatter Singh, died after falling into a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The incident occurred after a shooting stone hit him, causing him to lose balance and fall. His body was later recovered and returned to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 47-year-old special police officer in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Snatter Singh, working in the Ramban district, died after tumbling into a stream from a hillock.

Officials reported that Singh lost his balance due to a shooting stone impact, causing him to fall 200 feet into the stream near his minority post located in Laroo village of Ramsu area. His colleagues, assisted by local residents, hurried to the site immediately following the incident.

After several hours of searching, Singh's body was found and returned to his family for the final rites. The minority post was established over twenty years ago to safeguard the minority community residing in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

