Sharjeel Imam Appeals to Supreme Court Over Bail Denial

Activist Sharjeel Imam on Saturday filed an appeal with the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court refused him bail in an anti-terror law case. The case is related to an alleged conspiracy leading to the riots in Delhi in February 2020.

A bench composed of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur previously dismissed bail applications for Imam and others, including Umar Khalid and Mohd Saleem Khan. These pleas, filed in 2022, 2023, and 2024, have been up for consideration.

The prosecution argued against the bail, insisting the riots were premeditated with a 'sinister motive'. Imam, Khalid, and others have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code as alleged masterminds behind the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

