Tragedy Strikes in Dhanbad: Landslide Claims Seven Lives
A devastating landslide in an open-cast mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district has claimed seven lives. A van carrying workers plunged into the mine after the landslide, prompting a rescue operation by local divers and the National Disaster Response Force. Concerns have been raised over safety standards in the coal sector.
A landslide in an open-cast mine in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, has led to the tragic deaths of seven workers after their van plummeted into the mine. The accident, which occurred on Friday, prompted an immediate rescue operation.
Local divers retrieved four bodies on Friday, and three more were recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday. The operation has now concluded with the total recovery of all victims, confirmed Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan.
Amidst concerns, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto has called for a high-level investigation into the alleged safety lapses in the coal sector, urging the central government to take action.
