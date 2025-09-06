INS Kadmatt Leads Multinational Fleet Review in PNG’s 50th Independence Celebrations

In a resounding display of maritime cooperation and diplomatic goodwill, INS Kadmatt, an indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette of the Indian Navy, took centre stage on 4 September 2025 as it led the mobile Fleet Review during the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The event, held within the confines of Port Moresby harbour, symbolised the growing naval partnership between India and nations across the Indo-Pacific. It also underscored the Indian Navy’s rising stature as a Preferred Security Partner in the region, with increasing emphasis on interoperability, precision, and professional seamanship.

A Multinational Assembly of Warships

The ceremonial column featured seven warships from five different countries, with INS Kadmatt proudly taking the lead. The impressive lineup included:

FNS Auguste Benebig (New Caledonia/France)

HMPNGS Gilbert Toropo (Papua New Guinea)

HMPNGS Ted Diro (Papua New Guinea)

HMPNGS Rochus Lokinap (Papua New Guinea)

VOEA Nqahau Koula (Tonga)

HMAS Childers (Australia)

Together, these ships formed a single ceremonial column, advancing in unison with a separation of 600 yards between vessels, and arriving at their respective saluting positions at carefully pre-decided times.

Precision, Planning and Seamanship

Having been entrusted with the responsibility of Officer Conducting the Serial (OCS) on 1 September 2025, INS Kadmatt played a critical role in coordinating the multinational fleet manoeuvres. To ensure safe navigation and flawless execution, the Indian Navy conducted detailed harbour briefings, issued clear orders, and worked closely with partner navies to address navigational and operational challenges in the harbour.

The preparations bore fruit as the warships executed their movements with remarkable precision. Following the review, the vessels proceeded smoothly to their designated berths, marking the successful culmination of the event.

Significance for the Indian Navy and the Indo-Pacific

The Indian Navy’s leadership role in the Fleet Review highlights its ability to operate seamlessly in a multinational maritime environment. Such exercises not only demonstrate India’s professionalism and seamanship but also reinforce its commitment to regional security and stability.

This participation reflects the shared vision of like-minded navies in the Indo-Pacific, working towards enhancing interoperability, mutual trust, and maritime partnership. The honour accorded to INS Kadmatt also showcases India’s rising profile as a nation that can be relied upon to shoulder responsibilities in the maritime domain.

Strengthening Maritime Diplomacy

Beyond the symbolism of naval pageantry, the event also served as a diplomatic milestone. By leading the review during a momentous occasion for Papua New Guinea, India reaffirmed its role as a steadfast partner in the Pacific. The presence of ships from France, Australia, Tonga, and PNG further reflected the spirit of collective cooperation that underpins the Indo-Pacific’s evolving security architecture.

As Papua New Guinea marked half a century of independence, the successful conduct of the Fleet Review stands as a testament to how maritime partnerships can reinforce friendship, sovereignty, and shared aspirations in the region.