Public Safety Measures Enforced at Govind Sagar Lake for Idol Immersion

In a decisive move to ensure public safety, the Bilaspur district administration has imposed restrictions on gatherings at Govind Sagar Lake for idol immersions. Only three individuals will be permitted within a 50-meter radius on the lake's banks, according to a directive issued by District Magistrate Rahul Kumar.

Immersions will be conducted exclusively in pre-designated areas under the close supervision of police and home guards. This initiative aims to prevent any mishaps or overcrowding, ensuring the safety of the public during these traditional rituals.

Authorities have warned that any breaches of this order, particularly any attempts to enter deep waters or unauthorized zones, will result in strict legal action under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)