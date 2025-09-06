Left Menu

Justice Pledged for Chattisinghpora Massacre: New Probe and Aid Promised by J&K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assured a fresh inquiry into the 2000 Chattisinghpora massacre of 35 Sikhs by terrorists. Sinha met with '35 Shaheed Singhs Welfare Organisation' to discuss justice and welfare support, including job placements, educational reservations, and memorial funding for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:02 IST
Justice Pledged for Chattisinghpora Massacre: New Probe and Aid Promised by J&K Lt Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has committed to conducting a new investigation into the tragic Chattisinghpora massacre of March 2000. An assurance came during his meeting with the '35 Shaheed Singhs Welfare Organisation', demanding justice for the victims.

The organization, led by S Jagjeet Singh, urged a fresh examination of the terrorist act, which claimed 35 Sikh lives in Anantnag, by Pakistan-backed extremists. They demanded various welfare measures for the victims' families, including government job placements, educational opportunities, and financial support for a memorial.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized delivering justice and addressing the inherited grievances with priority. Sinha assured that qualified relatives of the deceased would receive employment opportunities and financial aid, asserting the administration's sensitivity towards those affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

TRENDING

1
Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

 India
2
Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption...

 Global
4
Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025