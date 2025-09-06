Justice Pledged for Chattisinghpora Massacre: New Probe and Aid Promised by J&K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has committed to conducting a new investigation into the tragic Chattisinghpora massacre of March 2000. An assurance came during his meeting with the '35 Shaheed Singhs Welfare Organisation', demanding justice for the victims.

The organization, led by S Jagjeet Singh, urged a fresh examination of the terrorist act, which claimed 35 Sikh lives in Anantnag, by Pakistan-backed extremists. They demanded various welfare measures for the victims' families, including government job placements, educational opportunities, and financial support for a memorial.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized delivering justice and addressing the inherited grievances with priority. Sinha assured that qualified relatives of the deceased would receive employment opportunities and financial aid, asserting the administration's sensitivity towards those affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.