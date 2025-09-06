Delhi Police Crackdown Leads to Recovery of Over 400 Stolen Phones

In a significant development, the Delhi Police have recovered over 400 stolen mobile phones in South Delhi over the past two months. This operation, involving various police units like the Special Staff and Anti-Auto Theft Squad, marks a step forward in combating rising mobile theft.

Catalyzed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Telecommunications, the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal has been instrumental. It allows both officials and citizens to block the IMEI numbers of stolen devices via the Delhi Police website, complicating efforts by culprits to resell or use them.

At an event held at the Deputy Commissioner's office, 101 of these recovered phones were returned to their rightful owners, with more such events planned. This recovery effort was made possible by contributions from multiple police stations across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)