BJP Slams Omar Abdullah for National Emblem Remarks at Hazratbal

The BJP criticized Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his comments on using the National Emblem at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque. Abdullah's remarks sparked controversy after the emblem was placed on a renovation plaque, leading to demands for an apology from opposition leaders for 'insulting' India's identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:01 IST
BJP Slams Omar Abdullah for National Emblem Remarks at Hazratbal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The BJP launched a scathing attack on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday over his critical remarks concerning the placement of the National Emblem at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque.

Abdullah's comments arose after a plaque featuring the emblem was installed by the Waqf Board, which led to vandalism by unidentified individuals. The Chief Minister demanded an apology from the Board, claiming it hurt religious sentiments, while the BJP accused him of disrespecting India's symbol.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and others called out Abdullah's actions as disrespectful to national identity, seeking apologies from him, Rahul Gandhi, and other opposition leaders for allegedly undermining India's heritage and the historical legacy of Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

