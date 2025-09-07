BJP Slams Omar Abdullah for National Emblem Remarks at Hazratbal

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday over his critical remarks concerning the placement of the National Emblem at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque.

Abdullah's comments arose after a plaque featuring the emblem was installed by the Waqf Board, which led to vandalism by unidentified individuals. The Chief Minister demanded an apology from the Board, claiming it hurt religious sentiments, while the BJP accused him of disrespecting India's symbol.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and others called out Abdullah's actions as disrespectful to national identity, seeking apologies from him, Rahul Gandhi, and other opposition leaders for allegedly undermining India's heritage and the historical legacy of Bihar.

