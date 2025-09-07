Mass Arrests at Palestine Action Protest in London
British police detained around 300 people at a pro-Palestine Action demonstration in London. The group was banned as a terrorist organisation in July. Protests included verbal and physical clashes with police. Human rights groups criticize the ban, citing concerns over freedom of expression.
In a significant operation on Saturday, British police apprehended approximately 300 individuals during a protest in support of the proscribed group, Palestine Action. The demonstration, which occurred near parliament in London, is the latest in a series of clashes between authorities and the supporters of the banned entity.
Palestine Action, outlawed in July under anti-terrorism laws, has been accused by the British government of criminal activities, including breaking into military installations. The ban, equating the group with organisations such as al-Qaeda and ISIS, subjects any support or membership to potential imprisonment.
Critics, including human rights organizations, have argued that the ban stifles freedom of expression. The Metropolitan Police reported facing substantial hostility, with officers enduring physical and verbal assaults during the protest. The government, however, maintains that the ban is justified due to the group's alleged destruction costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Rights Chief Urges US to Lift Sanctions on Palestinian Human Rights Groups
‘A war of atrocities’ – UN human rights investigators warn Sudanese civilians are paying the highest price
European human rights body denounces arrest of Turkish activist critical of Erdogan
UN Warns of Human Rights Crisis in Mali Amid Democratic Reversals and Violence
Human Rights Concerns Emerge After Shocking Reports Surface