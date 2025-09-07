Mass Arrests at Palestine Action Protest in London

In a significant operation on Saturday, British police apprehended approximately 300 individuals during a protest in support of the proscribed group, Palestine Action. The demonstration, which occurred near parliament in London, is the latest in a series of clashes between authorities and the supporters of the banned entity.

Palestine Action, outlawed in July under anti-terrorism laws, has been accused by the British government of criminal activities, including breaking into military installations. The ban, equating the group with organisations such as al-Qaeda and ISIS, subjects any support or membership to potential imprisonment.

Critics, including human rights organizations, have argued that the ban stifles freedom of expression. The Metropolitan Police reported facing substantial hostility, with officers enduring physical and verbal assaults during the protest. The government, however, maintains that the ban is justified due to the group's alleged destruction costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)