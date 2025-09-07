Left Menu

Protests Intensify Against Trump's Federal Overreach in DC

Thousands marched in Washington, DC, opposing President Trump's federal policing takeover. The protest, led by local advocates, highlighted opposition to the deployment of the National Guard in DC. Protesters decried the administration's actions as undemocratic and Trump’s autocratic stance in the city's management.

Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of Washington, DC, on Saturday, protesting against President Donald Trump's federal policing intervention in the city. Many carried banners reading "END THE DC OCCUPATION" as they marched from Meridian Hill Park to Freedom Plaza near the White House.

Organized by local advocates and the American Civil Liberties Union, the "We Are All DC" protest aimed at contesting Trump's fourth week of National Guard deployment. President Trump justified this intervention as necessary for addressing crime and homelessness, though reports indicate crime rates are lower compared to his first term.

Protesters, among them long-standing residents like Mark Fitzpatrick, expressed fears over the authoritarian nature of the federal takeover. They cited the lack of federal representation for DC and voiced concerns over what they see as a threat to democracy. The emergency declaration controlling DC police expires Wednesday, leaving residents anxious about the future.

