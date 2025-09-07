Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Australian Warships

In a significant diplomatic flare-up, China's military announced on Saturday that it issued warnings to Canadian and Australian warships navigating the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a move Beijing denounced as provocative. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command identified the Canadian frigate Ville de Quebec and the Australian guided-missile destroyer Brisbane as involved in what it described as 'trouble-making and provocation.'

The Canadian military refrained from commenting on specific operational itineraries for its ships currently deployed. A recent Canadian government statement noted the Ville de Quebec's participation in Operation Horizon, aimed at promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific, with recent activities in the Philippine economic zone. Australia has yet to issue a comment on the incident.

The incident highlights the ongoing geopolitical tension in the Taiwan Strait, a key sea passage where Taiwan and Western allies assert the right to international navigation, countering China's territorial claims. Taiwan's defence ministry vigilantly monitors the strait, ensuring the stability and security of the crucial waterway amid increased Chinese military maneuvers in the region over the past five years, including nearby war games.