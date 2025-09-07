Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Australian Warships

China's military has accused Canadian and Australian warships of provocation in the Taiwan Strait, heightening tensions in this sensitive region. The incident underscores the ongoing geopolitical friction over Taiwan, with China asserting territorial claims and Western allies promoting freedom of navigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 03:29 IST
Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Australian Warships

In a significant diplomatic flare-up, China's military announced on Saturday that it issued warnings to Canadian and Australian warships navigating the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a move Beijing denounced as provocative. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command identified the Canadian frigate Ville de Quebec and the Australian guided-missile destroyer Brisbane as involved in what it described as 'trouble-making and provocation.'

The Canadian military refrained from commenting on specific operational itineraries for its ships currently deployed. A recent Canadian government statement noted the Ville de Quebec's participation in Operation Horizon, aimed at promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific, with recent activities in the Philippine economic zone. Australia has yet to issue a comment on the incident.

The incident highlights the ongoing geopolitical tension in the Taiwan Strait, a key sea passage where Taiwan and Western allies assert the right to international navigation, countering China's territorial claims. Taiwan's defence ministry vigilantly monitors the strait, ensuring the stability and security of the crucial waterway amid increased Chinese military maneuvers in the region over the past five years, including nearby war games.

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

 Global
2
Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

 Global
3
Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Australian Warships

Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Austra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025