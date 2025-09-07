Tragic Loss: Canadian Forces Member Found Dead in Latvia

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces, Warrant Officer George Hohl, was discovered dead in Latvia, the military announced on Saturday.

Hohl, a 20-year veteran, was serving in NATO's Operation REASSURANCE when he vanished earlier this week. His body was found Friday, a few days after he disappeared near the Ādaži military base. Hohl's role within the operation involved working as a Vehicle Technician with the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron based in Edmonton, Alberta.

Investigations by the Canadian Forces Military Police and Latvian authorities into the circumstances around Hohl's death are ongoing, yet officials have stated there's no increased threat to the safety of the Canadian personnel stationed there. General Jennie Carignan, Chief of Defence Staff, expressed heartfelt condolences, emphasizing Hohl's dedication and service. This incident marks a profound loss within the Canadian Armed Forces, striking during a critical NATO operation in Eastern Europe.

