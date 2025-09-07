Serbian Pride March: A Stand Against Police Violence and Authoritarianism

A pride march in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, took place on Saturday to condemn police brutality and extend solidarity to university students involved in long-standing protests against the populist President Aleksandar Vucic. The event stood out as a protest devoid of festivity, marked by a somber silence mirroring the past ten months of persistent dissent.

Banners at the protest site read slogans such as "Gays against police state!" echoing the sentiments of opposition held by thousands who have rallied against Vucic. The march's organizers critiqued the frequent police aggression and incarceration of protesters, refusing to portray any false sense of normality.

The demonstrations trace their roots to a tragic incident last November, when a train station canopy collapse in northern Serbia claimed 16 lives. Allegations of corruption-induced negligence fueled these protests, while Vucic's authoritarian measures, including police intervention in university buildings, have intensified the unrest. Recent police action in Novi Sad further compounded tensions, leading to injuries and detentions. The pride march, however, concluded without violence, amidst ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in Serbia's conservative landscape.