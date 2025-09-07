Mass Arrests at Hyundai Factory Strain U.S.-South Korea Relations

South Korea has expressed regret over the U.S. release of images showing the arrest of hundreds of Korean workers, raising concerns about bilateral relations. The crackdown occurred shortly after a U.S.-South Korea summit aimed at advancing trade talks.

U.S. immigration officials conducted a massive raid at a Hyundai Motor battery factory in Georgia, arresting 475 workers, most of whom were Korean nationals. The operation has been described as the largest single-site enforcement by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

South Korea has called for a fair resolution and reiterated that the rights of its citizens should be safeguarded during such enforcement actions. Tensions arise as the incident challenges cooperation between President Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.