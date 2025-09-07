Maoist-Security Forces Clash in Jharkhand Leaves One Dead

A Maoist insurgent was killed in an early morning gunfighting with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, according to police sources.

The confrontation took place at Burjuwa Hill, within the Goilkera police station jurisdiction, adding tension to the region.

Kolhan DIG Anuranjan Kispotta informed PTI that the encounter led to the discovery of a body, prompting an ongoing identification process.

(With inputs from agencies.)