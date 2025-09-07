Left Menu

Maoist-Security Forces Clash in Jharkhand Leaves One Dead

A gunfight between Maoists and security forces erupted in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, resulting in the death of a Maoist rebel. The clash occurred early morning at Burjuwa Hill in Goilkera. Authorities have launched an identification process after recovering the body from the encounter site.

Chaibasa | Updated: 07-09-2025 09:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist insurgent was killed in an early morning gunfighting with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, according to police sources.

The confrontation took place at Burjuwa Hill, within the Goilkera police station jurisdiction, adding tension to the region.

Kolhan DIG Anuranjan Kispotta informed PTI that the encounter led to the discovery of a body, prompting an ongoing identification process.

