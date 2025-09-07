Left Menu

Alleged Rape Incident Shocks Haridevpur

A 20-year-old woman reported being raped by two friends in Haridevpur, a southern city area. The alleged perpetrators, Chandan Mallick and Debangshu Biswas, abducted her during a birthday party. Police are investigating as the accused remain at large. The victim's complaint initiated the police inquiry.

A shocking incident of alleged rape has emerged from Haridevpur, located in the southern part of the city. A 20-year-old woman claims she was raped by two acquaintances on Saturday night, sparking an immediate police investigation.

According to the police report, the woman asserts that she was forcibly taken by the two individuals to a secluded location near Malancha, where the crime was committed. The duo, identified as Chandan Mallick and Debangshu Biswas, allegedly fled the scene and are currently evading capture.

The young woman, after being subjected to the brutal assault, returned home and recounted the horrifying experience to her family. Urgently, the family accompanied her to the local police station to file a formal report. In the midst of ongoing investigations, law enforcement is actively seeking the suspects while also ensuring the victim undergoes a medical examination.

