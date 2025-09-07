Left Menu

Thrissur Custodial Controversy: Allegations and CCTV Revelations

A viral CCTV clip showcases police aggression at Peechi station, sparking a scandal in Thrissur. Businessman K P Ouseph accused officers of custodial violence against his employees. Allegations of bribery, threatened legal charges, and cover-ups ensued. Despite official inquiries, no punitive action has been taken against the police involved.

  • Country:
  • India

A CCTV video has emerged, spotlighting alleged police brutality at Peechi police station in Kerala's Thrissur district. The footage reportedly shows a violent episode involving restaurant staff in May 2023. K P Ouseph, a businessman based in Thrissur, released the clip, claiming his employees were assaulted inside the station.

Ouseph accused Sub Inspector P M Ratheesh of assaulting his hotel manager and driver after a dispute involving a local named Dhineesh. The allegations further reveal demands for a settlement involving a significant payout. Legal proceedings have ensued, but punitive measures against the implicated officers remain lacking, according to Ouseph.

While authorities claim an internal inquiry is in progress, the controversy underscores broader concerns about custodial conduct in police departments. This case parallels another incident at Kunnamkulam station, where officers were suspended after similar allegations of assault surfaced through RTI-acquired footage.

