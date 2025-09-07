Madrasa Horror: Five Minors Arrested for Heinous Murder in Odisha

In a shocking incident in Odisha's Nayagarh district, five minor students of a madrasa have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 12-year-old boy. The police have confirmed that the victim was killed and his body was discarded in a septic tank.

The crime reportedly took place on September 2, with police registering the case the following day. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had threatened to expose senior students involved in sexual abuse, which led to his tragic death.

Authorities have invoked charges of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. All five accused have been detained and sent to a juvenile correctional facility.