Left Menu

BSF's Frontline Heroics Amid Punjab's Devastating Floods

A senior Border Security Force officer, Atul Fulzele, visited flood-stricken frontier villages in Punjab's Ferozepur district to assess the impact and ensure ongoing relief efforts. He interacted with locals, urging them to use BSF-run medical camps. His visit boosted morale among personnel amidst Punjab's severe flooding crisis, caused by swollen rivers and heavy rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:10 IST
BSF's Frontline Heroics Amid Punjab's Devastating Floods
officer
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined display of leadership, senior Border Security Force officer, Inspector General Atul Fulzele, conducted a whirlwind tour of flood-affected villages in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Sunday. His visit aimed at assessing the dire situation and coordinating relief efforts.

During his tour, Fulzele visited a number of villages including Pritam Singh Wala, Pachharian, and Palla Megha, engaging directly with the residents. He assured the local population of the BSF's dedication to providing prompt and unwavering support. The officer also visited one of the many medical camps set up by BSF, encouraging villagers to take advantage of the free medical and veterinary services offered.

Fulzele's presence was not only a reassurance to the affected villagers but also a significant morale booster for BSF troops who have been working tirelessly in challenging conditions. The region is currently battling one of its worst flood crises in decades, exacerbated by heavy rainfall and swollen rivers originating from neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

 India
2
Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

 South Korea
3
BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025