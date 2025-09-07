BSF's Frontline Heroics Amid Punjab's Devastating Floods

In a determined display of leadership, senior Border Security Force officer, Inspector General Atul Fulzele, conducted a whirlwind tour of flood-affected villages in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Sunday. His visit aimed at assessing the dire situation and coordinating relief efforts.

During his tour, Fulzele visited a number of villages including Pritam Singh Wala, Pachharian, and Palla Megha, engaging directly with the residents. He assured the local population of the BSF's dedication to providing prompt and unwavering support. The officer also visited one of the many medical camps set up by BSF, encouraging villagers to take advantage of the free medical and veterinary services offered.

Fulzele's presence was not only a reassurance to the affected villagers but also a significant morale booster for BSF troops who have been working tirelessly in challenging conditions. The region is currently battling one of its worst flood crises in decades, exacerbated by heavy rainfall and swollen rivers originating from neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)