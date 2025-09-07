Himachal Govt's Pay Scale Revision Sparks Employee Concerns

14,000 Himachal Pradesh government employees are bracing for significant salary cuts after the state implemented the HP Civil Services (Revised Pay) Second Amendment Rules 2025, effective from January 1, 2016. The government's decision to omit Section 7A from the revised pay rules has sparked widespread concern.

Employees could see monthly pay reductions ranging from Rs 5,000 to 15,000, prompting the Federation of Secretarial Employees' Union, led by Sanjeev Sharma, to rally. The union plans to meet with top state officials to push for a reversal of the ruling, citing adverse effects on household finances.

The revision alters salary calculations by changing the multiplying factor for unrevised basic pay from 2.59 to 2.25, impacting state but not central government staff. The financial implications for employees have caused alarm, with anticipated reductions potentially destabilizing personal budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)