Path to Peace: Hostages and Weapons in Gaza Conflict
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated that the war in Gaza could cease if hostages were released and Hamas laid down its weapons. His comments coincided with Hamas' offer to release hostages if Israel ended the war and withdrew forces from Gaza City.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:34 IST
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized on Sunday that a way to peace in the Gaza conflict could be paved if hostages held by Hamas were released, and the militant group decided to lay down its weapons.
The announcement was made during a press conference in Jerusalem alongside his Danish counterpart, highlighting the potential terms for a truce.
The remarks came shortly after Hamas stated that it is prepared to release all hostages if Israel agrees to cease military operations and withdraw forces from Gaza City, marking a possible roadmap to resolving the ongoing conflict.
