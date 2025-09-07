Path to Peace: Hostages and Weapons in Gaza Conflict

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized on Sunday that a way to peace in the Gaza conflict could be paved if hostages held by Hamas were released, and the militant group decided to lay down its weapons.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Jerusalem alongside his Danish counterpart, highlighting the potential terms for a truce.

The remarks came shortly after Hamas stated that it is prepared to release all hostages if Israel agrees to cease military operations and withdraw forces from Gaza City, marking a possible roadmap to resolving the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)