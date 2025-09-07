Left Menu

Path to Peace: Hostages and Weapons in Gaza Conflict

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated that the war in Gaza could cease if hostages were released and Hamas laid down its weapons. His comments coincided with Hamas' offer to release hostages if Israel ended the war and withdrew forces from Gaza City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:34 IST
Path to Peace: Hostages and Weapons in Gaza Conflict
Gideon Saar
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized on Sunday that a way to peace in the Gaza conflict could be paved if hostages held by Hamas were released, and the militant group decided to lay down its weapons.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Jerusalem alongside his Danish counterpart, highlighting the potential terms for a truce.

The remarks came shortly after Hamas stated that it is prepared to release all hostages if Israel agrees to cease military operations and withdraw forces from Gaza City, marking a possible roadmap to resolving the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

 Global
2
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
3
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
4
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025