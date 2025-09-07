Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reinforces Conviction in Chilling Child Rape Case

The Delhi High Court confirmed a 12-year jail sentence for Tonny, convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2017. The court upheld the conviction based solely on the compelling and reliable testimony of the child victim, despite her being the sole witness to the horrific incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:31 IST
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reinforced a 12-year imprisonment sentence for a man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2017, ruling that the child's testimony was credible enough for conviction. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, in his judgment on September 3, dismissed the appeal from the convict, Tonny.

The court emphasized the tenet of law where a conviction can be based on the victim's sole testimony if it holds credibility and instills confidence, as evidenced by the young victim's consistent and reliable account.

The FIR revealed that the perpetrator, who worked at a nearby wood workshop, lured the girl with food, repeatedly raped her, and threatened extreme harm if she reported the abuse. Despite rigorous cross-examination, the child's testimony remained unshaken, leading to the court's strong endorsement of the original sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

