Delhi High Court Reinforces Conviction in Chilling Child Rape Case

The Delhi High Court has reinforced a 12-year imprisonment sentence for a man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2017, ruling that the child's testimony was credible enough for conviction. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, in his judgment on September 3, dismissed the appeal from the convict, Tonny.

The court emphasized the tenet of law where a conviction can be based on the victim's sole testimony if it holds credibility and instills confidence, as evidenced by the young victim's consistent and reliable account.

The FIR revealed that the perpetrator, who worked at a nearby wood workshop, lured the girl with food, repeatedly raped her, and threatened extreme harm if she reported the abuse. Despite rigorous cross-examination, the child's testimony remained unshaken, leading to the court's strong endorsement of the original sentence.

