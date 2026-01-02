Left Menu

Israel's Smart Transport Innovation: Millions Invested in Test Centers

Israel plans a significant investment in 2026 to develop smart transport test centers in Ashdod and Be'er Sheva. These centers will enhance infrastructure for testing innovations in transportation and cyber technology, with safety and smart regulation at the forefront.

  Israel

In a noteworthy development, the Israeli government has unveiled its plans to allocate millions of shekels by 2026 towards the advancement of smart transportation test centers located in Ashdod and Be'er Sheva.

The initiative focuses on enhancing the smart transportation and cyber trial centers, which are operational in both cities and are managed by the Ayalon Highways Company in partnership with national bodies. These facilities are set to provide cutting-edge infrastructure for the testing and implementation of pioneering technologies, emphasizing the integration of tech development, safety protocols, and intelligent regulation.

The Ministry of Transportation stated, "The allocated budget will facilitate a shift from research and trial phases to gradual, real-world application, ensuring that safety, progressive regulation, and public benefit remain priorities."

