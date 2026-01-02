Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Tech-Driven Transparency in UP Revenue System

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a comprehensive overhaul of the state's revenue system, emphasizing technology integration, transparency, and timely grievance redressal. Initiatives include tech-based land measurement, digitization of records, and efficient service delivery, aiming for a seamless system that benefits citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:20 IST
Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Tech-Driven Transparency in UP Revenue System
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed that all revenue-related matters, including land measurement, mutation, and inheritance, be addressed on merit within a stipulated timeframe, stressing accountability for delays.

In a press statement, the Chief Minister called for a comprehensive modernization of land management through technology. He urged officials to adopt a tech-based land measurement system statewide, ensuring proper training and a transparent operational framework.

Adityanath highlighted the value of digitizing land records and enhancing transparency in land-use change procedures. He proposed a grievance redressal system akin to a call center and emphasized expediting the resolution of pending farmer registry cases, aiming for a more efficient and citizen-friendly revenue system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
2
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
3
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India
4
Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026