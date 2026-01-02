Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Tech-Driven Transparency in UP Revenue System
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a comprehensive overhaul of the state's revenue system, emphasizing technology integration, transparency, and timely grievance redressal. Initiatives include tech-based land measurement, digitization of records, and efficient service delivery, aiming for a seamless system that benefits citizens.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed that all revenue-related matters, including land measurement, mutation, and inheritance, be addressed on merit within a stipulated timeframe, stressing accountability for delays.
In a press statement, the Chief Minister called for a comprehensive modernization of land management through technology. He urged officials to adopt a tech-based land measurement system statewide, ensuring proper training and a transparent operational framework.
Adityanath highlighted the value of digitizing land records and enhancing transparency in land-use change procedures. He proposed a grievance redressal system akin to a call center and emphasized expediting the resolution of pending farmer registry cases, aiming for a more efficient and citizen-friendly revenue system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
