Tragedy Strikes: Alleged Patricide Shocks Karyavattom Community

A tragic family incident occurred in Ulloorkkonam near Karyavattom, where a man allegedly murdered his son following a domestic dispute. The father, Unnikrishnan, has been taken into custody as the investigation progresses, though his arrest is yet to be confirmed.

A chilling family tragedy unfolded in the quiet neighborhood of Ulloorkkonam near Karyavattom on Sunday. Ullas, a 35-year-old tipper lorry driver, was discovered in a pool of his own blood at his residence.

Authorities suspect his father, 59-year-old Unnikrishnan, to have committed the alleged crime amid a family row. While custody has been secured, the arrest protocol is still pending.

The police are actively investigating a domestic dispute as the potential motive behind the shocking incident, with further details to emerge as the interrogation continues.

