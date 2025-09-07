Tragedy Strikes: Alleged Patricide Shocks Karyavattom Community
A tragic family incident occurred in Ulloorkkonam near Karyavattom, where a man allegedly murdered his son following a domestic dispute. The father, Unnikrishnan, has been taken into custody as the investigation progresses, though his arrest is yet to be confirmed.
A chilling family tragedy unfolded in the quiet neighborhood of Ulloorkkonam near Karyavattom on Sunday. Ullas, a 35-year-old tipper lorry driver, was discovered in a pool of his own blood at his residence.
Authorities suspect his father, 59-year-old Unnikrishnan, to have committed the alleged crime amid a family row. While custody has been secured, the arrest protocol is still pending.
The police are actively investigating a domestic dispute as the potential motive behind the shocking incident, with further details to emerge as the interrogation continues.
