Left Menu

Faith in Exile: How Immigration Policies Alter Church Lives

Doris Aguirre, an undocumented immigrant, experiences the isolation from her church community due to President Trump's immigration policies. These policies have inadvertently turned places of worship into uncertain zones for many immigrants, significantly affecting church attendance and the support immigrants rely on from these communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:32 IST
Faith in Exile: How Immigration Policies Alter Church Lives

This past Sunday, Doris Aguirre, sitting alone at her dining table, performed a solitary communion, a stark contrast to the communal worship she cherished. This ritual, though filled with faith, highlights a broader issue faced by immigrants in light of recent U.S. immigration policies.

The Trump administration's decision to remove the sanctuary status from churches has led many undocumented immigrants like Aguirre to avoid these spaces, fearing deportation. This has disrupted not only religious practices but also the support networks critical for many.

Churches and immigrant advocates are responding with discreet methods of support, but the impact on community cohesion is undeniable. Amidst this, some religious leaders continue to speak out, challenging the policies they argue undermines religious freedom and security for immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Cancels 23 English-Medium Schools for Irregularities

Maharashtra Cancels 23 English-Medium Schools for Irregularities

 India
2
Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers

Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers

 South Korea
3
Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

 India
4
Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025