Faith in Exile: How Immigration Policies Alter Church Lives

This past Sunday, Doris Aguirre, sitting alone at her dining table, performed a solitary communion, a stark contrast to the communal worship she cherished. This ritual, though filled with faith, highlights a broader issue faced by immigrants in light of recent U.S. immigration policies.

The Trump administration's decision to remove the sanctuary status from churches has led many undocumented immigrants like Aguirre to avoid these spaces, fearing deportation. This has disrupted not only religious practices but also the support networks critical for many.

Churches and immigrant advocates are responding with discreet methods of support, but the impact on community cohesion is undeniable. Amidst this, some religious leaders continue to speak out, challenging the policies they argue undermines religious freedom and security for immigrants.

