Kerala in Crisis: Custodial Torture Sparks Controversy

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday declared that an ''emergency-like situation'' is unfolding in Kerala, promising that action will be taken against those responsible for custodial torture in Thrissur district. The incidents have sparked outrage, particularly involving the alleged torture of Youth Congress leader V S Sujith.

V S Sujith claims to have been subjected to police brutality at Kunnamkulam police station following his detention, which allegedly occurred after he questioned police officials. The situation took a significant turn when Sujith released CCTV footage obtained through the Right to Information Act, shedding light on the contentious events.

Further complicating the issue, another video shared by Thrissur businessman K P Ouseph surfaced, showing police officers allegedly assaulting his employees at Peechi police station. These incidents have fueled ongoing protests by the Congress and its youth wing, demanding accountability and disciplinary actions against the involved officers.