Protest in Indore: Youth Congress Demands Accountability for Water Tragedy

Youth Congress activists on Friday carried out a vociferous protest outside the Indore Municipal Corporation, bringing with them a large 'ghanta', or bell, symbolizing their dissatisfaction over a contaminated water tragedy.

Authorities detained 21 demonstrators as a preventive measure amid escalating tensions. The protest was sparked by local sufferers' reports about several deaths in the Bhagirathpura area, alleged to have resulted from administrative negligence and corruption under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In response, protesters demanded significant compensation for the victims' families, resignations from key government officials, and legal action against those responsible for the crisis. This follows a controversial incident where a senior state minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, seemed to mockingly dismiss media inquiries into the municipal water issue.