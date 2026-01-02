Left Menu

Protest in Indore: Youth Congress Demands Accountability for Water Tragedy

Youth Congress activists staged a protest outside the Indore Municipal Corporation over the contaminated water incident. They demanded compensation for affected families and the resignation of government officials. Police detained 21 activists. The controversy was further fueled by a senior minister's dismissive language regarding the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:44 IST
  • India

Youth Congress activists on Friday carried out a vociferous protest outside the Indore Municipal Corporation, bringing with them a large 'ghanta', or bell, symbolizing their dissatisfaction over a contaminated water tragedy.

Authorities detained 21 demonstrators as a preventive measure amid escalating tensions. The protest was sparked by local sufferers' reports about several deaths in the Bhagirathpura area, alleged to have resulted from administrative negligence and corruption under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In response, protesters demanded significant compensation for the victims' families, resignations from key government officials, and legal action against those responsible for the crisis. This follows a controversial incident where a senior state minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, seemed to mockingly dismiss media inquiries into the municipal water issue.

