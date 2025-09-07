Left Menu

Assam Pledges Rs 5 Crore for Himachal Pradesh Flood Relief

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a Rs 5 crore contribution to assist relief efforts in flood-stricken Himachal Pradesh. The state has faced significant devastation from floods, landslides, and cloudbursts since June 20. Sarma also extended condolences to families affected by the disaster.

Updated: 07-09-2025 16:39 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
The government of Assam is stepping up to aid disaster-struck Himachal Pradesh with a significant monetary contribution. On Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the state's decision to donate Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The funds are aimed at bolstering relief and rehabilitation efforts for the areas severely impacted by floods, landslides, and cloudbursts. Sarma took to social media platform X to express his team's solidarity with the affected families and to announce the contribution.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has been battered by 133 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts, resulting in significant loss of life and property. The donation from Assam signifies an interstate cooperation and compassion in times of need.

