Left Menu

Explosive Rivalries: Political Conspiracy Unveiled in Kerala's Pulpally

Prasad P S, a 41-year-old man from Pulpally, was arrested for planting explosives and illicit liquor in his neighbor's home to frame him. The neighbor, Thankachan, a Congress party ward president, alleged political conspiracy. The police are probing potential political motives behind the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:07 IST
Explosive Rivalries: Political Conspiracy Unveiled in Kerala's Pulpally
  • Country:
  • India

A 41-year-old resident of Pulpally stands accused of orchestrating a scheme to entrap his neighbor in a legal quagmire. Identified as Prasad P S, he allegedly planted explosives and illegal liquor in the home of Augustine, alias Thankachan, igniting a wave of controversy in the locality.

Thankachan, initially arrested on August 23 following the discovery of contraband linked to his car, spent 17 days in jail before new evidence emerged. CCTV footage and mobile records eventually pointed investigators towards Prasad, who reportedly confessed during interrogation, citing personal vendettas as his motive.

However, the fervor surrounding the case intensified as Thankachan, the Congress ward president, decried the arrest as a result of political infighting. Speculation mounted as he accused district Congress leaders, including DCC President N D Appachan, of orchestrating the scheme. Police are now looking into these political angles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challenge

Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challen...

 Global
2
Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

 Nepal
3
Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

 India
4
Relief Efforts Roll Out in Disaster-Hit Hamirpur

Relief Efforts Roll Out in Disaster-Hit Hamirpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025