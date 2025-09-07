Explosive Rivalries: Political Conspiracy Unveiled in Kerala's Pulpally

A 41-year-old resident of Pulpally stands accused of orchestrating a scheme to entrap his neighbor in a legal quagmire. Identified as Prasad P S, he allegedly planted explosives and illegal liquor in the home of Augustine, alias Thankachan, igniting a wave of controversy in the locality.

Thankachan, initially arrested on August 23 following the discovery of contraband linked to his car, spent 17 days in jail before new evidence emerged. CCTV footage and mobile records eventually pointed investigators towards Prasad, who reportedly confessed during interrogation, citing personal vendettas as his motive.

However, the fervor surrounding the case intensified as Thankachan, the Congress ward president, decried the arrest as a result of political infighting. Speculation mounted as he accused district Congress leaders, including DCC President N D Appachan, of orchestrating the scheme. Police are now looking into these political angles.

