Political Conspiracy Unveiled: Assam's Communal Violence Sparks Tensions
Opposition parties in Assam claim a political conspiracy is behind the violence between Karbi and Bihari communities in West Karbi Anglong. The skirmish, resulting in casualties and numerous injuries, is alleged to stem from 'divide and rule' politics. The opposition plans to meet the governor to submit a detailed memorandum.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:28 IST
Opposition parties in Assam have accused the administration of igniting a political conspiracy, resulting in violence between the Karbi and Bihari communities in West Karbi Anglong.
During a site visit to Kheroni, opposition leaders observed that divisive policies aiming for vote-bank interests had sparked the multifaceted conflict over grazing lands.
The delegation plans to escalate the matter by discussing these allegations with the governor, urging inquiries, compensation, and relief for victims.
