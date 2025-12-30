Political Conspiracy Unveiled: Assam's Communal Violence Sparks Tensions

Opposition parties in Assam have accused the administration of igniting a political conspiracy, resulting in violence between the Karbi and Bihari communities in West Karbi Anglong.

During a site visit to Kheroni, opposition leaders observed that divisive policies aiming for vote-bank interests had sparked the multifaceted conflict over grazing lands.

The delegation plans to escalate the matter by discussing these allegations with the governor, urging inquiries, compensation, and relief for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)