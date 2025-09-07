RSS Drives Peace and Progress: Key Insights from the Jodhpur Meet

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed optimism about the progress towards peace in Manipur, following a special agreement with the Kuki community. This was discussed at a three-day Jodhpur meeting attended by RSS leaders.

Sunil Ambekar, the national publicity in-charge, addressed the media, highlighting reduced violence in the North East and improved relations between the Kuki and Meitei communities. He also noted the re-opening of the national highway for the Meitei community as a positive step.

Other topics at the meeting included issues in Punjab, the National Education Policy, women's participation in RSS activities, and regional concerns in West Bengal. Preparations for the RSS's centenary celebrations were also discussed.

