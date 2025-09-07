Left Menu

RSS Drives Peace and Progress: Key Insights from the Jodhpur Meet

The RSS highlights progress towards peace in Manipur following a special agreement with the Kuki community. Discussions included education policy, women's participation, and issues in Punjab and West Bengal. The RSS focused on Indian languages in education and reducing separatism in tribal regions while planning its centenary celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:56 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed optimism about the progress towards peace in Manipur, following a special agreement with the Kuki community. This was discussed at a three-day Jodhpur meeting attended by RSS leaders.

Sunil Ambekar, the national publicity in-charge, addressed the media, highlighting reduced violence in the North East and improved relations between the Kuki and Meitei communities. He also noted the re-opening of the national highway for the Meitei community as a positive step.

Other topics at the meeting included issues in Punjab, the National Education Policy, women's participation in RSS activities, and regional concerns in West Bengal. Preparations for the RSS's centenary celebrations were also discussed.

